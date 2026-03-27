Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.75, moving -4.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing a 145.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.56 million, indicating a 29.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.9 per share and a revenue of $236.95 million, demonstrating changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Cipher Digital Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.