Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) ended the recent trading session at $14.35, demonstrating a -9.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.39% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 3.4% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cipher Digital Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing a 145.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.56 million, showing a 29.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

CIFR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.9 per share and revenue of $236.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Cipher Digital Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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