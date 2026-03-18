Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.67, moving -2.78% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying a 145.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34.56 million, indicating a 29.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.9 per share and a revenue of $236.95 million, indicating changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cipher Digital Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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