Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) was up +1.04% at $16.53. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.33% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing a 145.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.56 million, down 29.41% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.9 per share and a revenue of $236.95 million, signifying shifts of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cipher Digital Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.