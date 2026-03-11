Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) ended the recent trading session at $14.11, demonstrating a +1.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.36% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.27, indicating a 145.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.56 million, showing a 29.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

CIFR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.9 per share and revenue of $236.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cipher Digital Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Cipher Digital Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.