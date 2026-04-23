Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) ended the recent trading session at $18.69, demonstrating a -3.86% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.27, marking a 145.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.56 million, reflecting a 29.41% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.9 per share and revenue of $236.95 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.14% and +5.81%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cipher Digital Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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