Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed at $28.14, marking a -3.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.33%.

The stock of company has risen by 32.82% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Cipher Digital Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.79 million, indicating a 31.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.8 per share and revenue of $232.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.79% and +3.67%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cipher Digital Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cipher Digital Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CIFR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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