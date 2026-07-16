Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.72, moving -10.82% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cipher Digital Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.11 million, indicating a 30.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.8 per share and revenue of $227.24 million, indicating changes of +62.79% and +1.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Digital Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Cipher Digital Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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