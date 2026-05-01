Cipher Digital Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cipher Digital Inc. CIFR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $33.71 million, indicating a 31.15% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 27 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This represents a sharp year-over-year deterioration from a loss of 11 cents.



Cipher Digital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched it on two occasions, and missed it on one, with an average negative surprise of 353.13%.

Cipher Digital Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cipher Digital Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cipher Digital Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for CIFR before the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for CIFR’s Q1 Results

Cipher Digital’s strategic transformation from a bitcoin mining-focused entity to a high-performance computing (HPC) data center developer marks a fundamental shift toward a more stable and scalable business model. The company has rebranded to reflect this evolution, prioritizing long-term leases with hyperscalers, predictable cash flows and infrastructure built for AI-driven workloads, while divesting non-core mining assets to streamline operations and redeploy capital efficiently. This transition aligns Cipher Digital with the growing demand for large-scale compute capacity and enhances earnings visibility. This transformation is expected to have significantly strengthened operational stability and revenue visibility in the first quarter of 2026.



Cipher Digital has secured large-scale, long-term HPC lease agreements with leading hyperscalers, including a 15-year, 300 MW lease with AWS and a 10-year, 300 MW lease with Fluidstack backed by Google, collectively representing about $9.3 billion in contracted revenues and long-duration cash flow visibility. These agreements carry high NOI margins and fixed terms, providing predictable, non-volatile income streams while significantly enhancing the company’s financial profile and creditworthiness. The scale and quality of these contracts underpin a resilient revenue base and are expected to have positively impacted financial stability in the to-be-reported quarter.



Cipher Digital’s large and expanding development pipeline, spanning roughly 3.4 GW of capacity, reflects years of power sourcing, permitting and infrastructure buildout, positioning it well to address accelerating hyperscale and AI-driven demand. Key sites such as Ulysses (200 MW), Stingray (100 MW, approved) and multiple ERCOT projects are either approved or in advanced stages, with ongoing discussions for additional HPC leases. This diversified and well-progressed pipeline is likely to have bolstered near-term growth visibility and strengthened investor confidence in the quarter under review.



However, Cipher Digital’s bitcoin mining segment has been under pressure due to a weaker mining environment and decliningbitcoin prices which already caused a sequential revenue drop in the fourth quarter of 2025. The impact is further compounded by the company’s strategic transition away from mining, including the full decommissioning of rigs at Black Pearl, the sale of joint venture sites and a reduction in overall hashrate, alongside plans to gradually monetize remaining bitcoin holdings. With mining revenues expected to decline further and no immediate offset from HPC operations, this segment weakness is likely to have hurt CIFR’s overall performance in the first quarter of 2026.



Cipher Digital has significantly increased its leverage to fund large-scale HPC data center developments, raising approximately $3.73 billion through multiple high-yield bond issuances and carrying substantial long-term borrowings on its balance sheet. While these financings secure project execution, they introduce sizable fixed interest obligations and elevate financial risk, particularly during a period when core bitcoin mining revenues are declining and HPC-related cash flows have yet to commence. This mismatch between rising financial commitments and limited near-term revenue generation is likely to have pressured margins in the quarter under assessment.

What Our Model Says About CIFR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cipher Digital this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Cipher Digital currently has an Earnings ESP of -48.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Clean Harbors CLH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CLH shares have gained 33.3% in the year-to-date period. CLH is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



Thomson Reuters TRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank #2.



TRI shares have declined 27.5% in the year-to-date period. TRI is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Keel Infrastructure Corp KEEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +49.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.



KEEL shares have appreciated 29% in the year-to-date period. KEEL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.

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Keel Infrastructure Corp (KEEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.