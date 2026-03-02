CION's Rising Non-Accruals: What They Mean for Dividend Safety in 2026

CION Investment Corporation CION offers a double-digit dividend yield, but income investors should keep the spotlight on credit quality and balance sheet momentum. In 2025, two signals moved in the wrong direction even as earnings and coverage looked strong.

With the company set to begin monthly payouts in early 2026, the key question is whether portfolio performance can support the new cadence when one-time fee benefits fade.

CION Non-Accruals Rises in 2025

Credit quality improved late in 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025, but the trend reversed sharply beginning in the second quarter of 2025. Management also cited tariff-related pressures at certain portfolio companies, which can weigh on cash flows and valuations even with mitigation efforts.

The third-quarter 2025 result showed non-accruals at 1.75% of fair value and 4.08% of the total investment portfolio. That rose from 1.37% and 3.03%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025. Rising non-accruals can pressure interest income, increase credit costs, and reduce the cushion that supports distributions when the cycle turns.

CION Investment’s NAV Decline Adds a Second Warning Light

Dividend durability is not only an earnings story. It is also a balance sheet story, and net asset value (NAV) trends can reveal whether returns are being generated with, or against, portfolio value.

NAV per share was $14.86 at the end of the third quarter of 2025, down from $15.73 a year earlier. A softer net asset value trend can limit flexibility if credit stress persists. It can also constrain the ability to lean on the balance sheet for growth or to absorb additional marks if borrower fundamentals weaken.

CION Moves to Monthly Distributions in Early 2026

CION plans to transition to monthly distributions beginning in January 2026, a shareholder-friendly shift that can improve cash flow matching for income-focused investors. Management also framed the move as a signal of confidence in recurring earnings power.

On Jan. 6, 2026, the company declared a dividend of 10 cents per share, payable March 27 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026. At present, CION has a dividend yield of 15.04%.

CION Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CION Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CION Investment Corporation Quote

Even with the improved cadence, the sustainability story still hinges on credit outcomes and the level of earnings the portfolio can generate without elevated fees.

CION Investment’s Income Investor Checklist From Here

Income investors should keep a tight watchlist focused on three items. First is the direction of non-accruals, since worsening credit can reduce interest income and raise the risk of weaker coverage. Second is NAV stability, because persistent mark-downs can erode flexibility over time. Third is whether portfolio company cash flows remain pressured by tariff-related impacts noted by management, since that can influence both valuations and repayment capacity.

For a near-term investor-decision lens, CION carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That makes credit trend confirmation, rather than yield alone, the central factor to monitor as monthly payouts begin. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past six months, CION shares fell 21.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 20.2%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CION Investment’s Peers to Watch

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC is a key peer with a Zacks Rank #3 at present. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Ares Capital had debt of $16 billion, significantly higher than cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $924 million. It currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share with a payout ratio of 96%.

Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN is a close peer with a Zacks Rank #3. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Main Street had aggregate liquidity of $41.9 million. It currently pays a dividend of 26 cents per share with a payout ratio of 75%.

