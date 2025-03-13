CION INVT Earnings Results: $CION Reports Quarterly Earnings

CION INVT ($CION) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $57,890,000, beating estimates of $55,193,220 by $2,696,780.
CION INVT Insider Trading Activity
CION INVT insiders have traded $CION stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG A. BRESNER (President & CIO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,820
- ROBERT A BREAKSTONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,340
- CHARLIE ARESTIA (See Remarks) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $8,542
- STEPHEN ROMAN (CCO & Secretary) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $5,015
- MICHAEL A REISNER (Co-Chairman & Co-CEO) purchased 437 shares for an estimated $4,999
CION INVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of CION INVT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,042,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,881,980
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 711,970 shares (+6958.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,116,458
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 697,895 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,956,003
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 646,596 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,371,194
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 605,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,898,732
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 206,178 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,350,429
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 180,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,062,168
This article is not financial advice. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
