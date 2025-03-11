CION INVT Earnings Preview: Recent $CION Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CION INVT ($CION) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,193,220 and earnings of $0.36 per share.

CION INVT Insider Trading Activity

CION INVT insiders have traded $CION stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG A. BRESNER (President & CIO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,820

ROBERT A BREAKSTONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,340

CHARLIE ARESTIA (See Remarks) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $8,542

STEPHEN ROMAN (CCO & Secretary) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $5,015

MICHAEL A REISNER (Co-Chairman & Co-CEO) purchased 437 shares for an estimated $4,999

CION INVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of CION INVT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

