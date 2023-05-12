CION Invt (CION) Declares $0.34 Dividend

CION Invt said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.39%, the lowest has been 7.16%, and the highest has been 17.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.80 (n=71).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in CION Invt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CION is 0.46%, an increase of 222.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.87% to 20,557K shares. The put/call ratio of CION is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.16% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for CION Invt is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.34 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from its latest reported closing price of 9.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CION Invt is 201MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 39.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 76.21% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,119K shares.

Invesco holds 1,103K shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 1,087K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 17.09% over the last quarter.

CION Invt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CION Investments is a leading manager of investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. With more than 30 years of experience in the alternative asset management industry, CION strives to level the playing field by giving investors direct access to premier asset management historically only available to the largest institutions. CION currently manages CION Investment Corporation, a leading publicly listed BDC with approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management and sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified credit interval fund with approximately $2.1 billion in total managed assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.