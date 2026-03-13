CION Investment Stock Plunges on Q4 Earnings Miss, Expenses Decline Y/Y

Shares of CION Investment Corporation CION plunged 9.9% in yesterday’s trading session after reporting lower-than-expected results. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 net investment income of 35 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. The reported figure remained unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

The results were affected by a decline in total investment income. However, a decrease in expenses supported the results to some extent.

Net investment income was $18.3 million, down 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For 2025, the company reported net investment income of $1.78 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. Also, the reported figure compares unfavorably with $1.79 per share in the year-ago period. Net investment income was $93 million, down 2.9% year over year.

The company’s distribution coverage was 0.97X, which compares favorably with 0.85X reported in the year-ago quarter.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share was $13.76, down 10.8% from $15.43 in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting mark-to-market price adjustments to certain investments in the equity portfolio.

CION’s Total Investment Income & Expenses Decline

Total investment income in the fourth quarter was $53.8 million, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.8 million.

Full-year total investment income was $240.8 million, down 4.6% from the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.8 million.

Total operating expenses were $35.5 million, down 9.1% year over year. The decrease was due to a decline in almost all the components of expenses.

CION’s Portfolio and Credit Quality

Total investments at fair value were $1.70 billion across 89 portfolio companies in 22 industries. The portfolio composition remained defensively positioned with 80.8% senior secured first lien.

Non-accruals increased to 1.78% of fair value and 4.32% of the total investment portfolio from 1.75% and 4.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025.

CION’s Capital Allocation and Liquidity

The company repurchased 555,652 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 at $9.37.

Net funded investment activity was negative $1 million, reflecting $79 million in repayments and sales against $66 million in new commitments.

Leverage remained disciplined at 1.44X net debt-to-equity, with total debt of $1.14 billion (65% unsecured, 35% bank debt) and $124 million in available liquidity.

Our Take on CION

Disciplined leverage and a defensively positioned portfolio are expected to support CION Investment’s earnings stability in the coming quarters. Improving deal activity and selective originations could aid portfolio growth over time. However, rising non-accruals and intense competition in the private credit market remain key headwinds.

CION Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CION Investment Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CION Investment Corporation Quote

Currently, CION Investment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other CION’s Peers

Main Street Capital Corporation’s MAIN fourth-quarter 2025 distributable net investment income of $1.09 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The reported figure compares favorably with $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

MAIN’s results benefited from an improvement in the total investment income. However, an increase in expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC fourth-quarter 2025 net investment income of 48 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 2% from the year-ago quarter.

HTGC’s results were primarily aided by an increase in the total investment income. Also, the balance sheet position remained decent, and new commitments were robust. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.