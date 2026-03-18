Is CION Investment Stock a Dividend Trap at 18% Yield?

CION Investment Corp. CION is flashing an eye-catching dividend yield, but the market is sending a different signal. The stock has fallen sharply over the past year, which mechanically pushes the yield higher.

Price Performance

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For business development companies like CION, yield alone can be misleading. Price weakness often reflects investor concerns about credit quality, portfolio marks and the durability of net investment income that ultimately funds distributions.

CION’s Dividend Yield vs. What It Signals

CION’s dividend yield stands at 17.9%, a level that looks compelling. Its peers, Ares Capital ARCC and Main Street Capital MAIN have a dividend yield of 10.7% and 5.7%, respectively.

CION Dividend Yield

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Dividend sustainability starts with coverage, and CION showed improvement on that front in the latest quarter. The company’s distribution coverage was 0.97X in fourth-quarter 2025, up from 0.85X in the year-ago period.

Management also maintained the base distribution at 36 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 and plans to shift to monthly payments in early 2026. The move to monthly payments can make cash returns feel steadier for income-focused investors, but it does not change the underlying math: coverage and credit outcomes still drive long-term capacity.

The company has also been active with buybacks. It repurchased 555,652 shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 at $9.37, and it had $24.5 million remaining under its repurchase authorization as of Dec. 31, 2025. Repurchases can help earnings per share and net asset value over time when executed at attractive prices.

CION Investment maintains decent liquidity to support shareholder returns, including liquidity and repurchases. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $124 million in cash and short-term investments and $100 million available under its financing arrangements.

CION’s Credit Stress Can Hit Coverage Next

The main threat to CION’s dividend outlook is credit stress. Non-accruals rose sharply since the second quarter of 2025, and management pointed to tariff-related pressure at certain portfolio companies that can weigh on cash flows and valuations.

That risk is already visible in the portfolio data. Non-accruals increased to 1.78% of fair value and 4.32% of the total investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 1.75% and 4.08%, respectively, in the third quarter. If non-accruals continue to rise, credit costs can increase and dividend coverage can weaken in coming quarters.

CION also faces an industry backdrop of tighter spreads, elevated leverage and looser lender protections in private credit. If spreads do not compensate for added risk, realized and unrealized losses can offset operating income. Credit headlines can also pressure secondary marks and exit timing, which matters when valuations are already sensitive.

CION Investment’s Near-Term Call Using Zacks Signals

From a short-term, indicator-driven perspective, the setup remains cautious. CION carries Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), alongside Style Scores of Value B, Growth D, Momentum C and VGM D. Those signals fit a stock that screens as inexpensive but lacks supportive near-term momentum. Its peers, Ares Capital hold a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) while Main Street Capital carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A more constructive stance would likely require clear evidence that non-accruals are stabilizing, net investment income is holding up and estimates begin to improve. CION’s 2026 earnings estimates have revised downward over the past 30 days, reinforcing the bearish near term tone.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.