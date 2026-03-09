CION Investment to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

CION Investment Corporation CION is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2025 results on March 12, before the opening bell. Its revenues are expected to have declined on a year-over-year basis, while earnings are likely to have improved.

In the last reported quarter, CION’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were primarily aided by higher interest income and elevated transaction fees. However, the rise in non-accruals was a headwind.

CION Investment’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and topped in the other two occasions.

CION Investment Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CION Investment Corporation price-eps-surprise | CION Investment Corporation Quote

CION’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CION’s earnings is pegged at 39 cents, unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates an 11.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $54.8 million, which suggests a 5.3% year-over-year fall.

Other Key Estimates for CION’s Q4 Earnings

Management described the fourth-quarter 2025 origination pipeline as more robust than in the earlier quarters of 2025, supported by the improving M&A backdrop. Hence, the company’s total investment income is expected to have improved in the quarter to be reported.

However, the company has been witnessing a rise in non-accrual over the past couple of quarters. In the third quarter of 2025, management noted tariff-related pressures at certain portfolio companies, which may weigh on cash flows and valuations despite mitigation efforts. Given weak borrowers’ fundamentals, non-acruals are expected to have been under pressure in the fourth quarter, raising credit costs.

Earnings Whispers for CION

Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CION Investment this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CION Investment has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of CION’s Peers

Main Street Capital Corporation’s MAIN fourth-quarter 2025 distributable net investment income of $1.09 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The reported figure compares favorably with $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

MAIN results benefited from an improvement in the total investment income. However, an increase in expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC fourth-quarter 2025 net investment income of 48 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The results of HTGC were primarily aided by an increase in the total investment income. Also, the balance sheet position remained decent and new commitments were robust. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.