CION Investment Q4 Net Investment Income Down, Total Investment Income Rises

(RTTNews) - CION Investment Corp. (CION) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net investment income before taxes was $21.82 million, down from last year's $24.22 million.

Net investment income per share fell to $0.40 from $0.43 a year ago.

Net asset value per share was $16.23 as of December 31, an increase of 2.7 percent sequentially.

Total investment income for the quarter grew to $60 million from $55.50 million last year.

CION also announced that, on March 11, its co-chief executive officers declared a first quarter 2024 base distribution of $0.34 per share, payable on March 28 to shareholders of record as of March 22.

On the NYSE, CION Investment shares are currently trading at $11.27, up 2.82 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.