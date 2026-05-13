CION Investment Portfolio Mix: What It Owns and Why It Matters

CION Investment Corp. CION is built to deliver current income with modest capital appreciation, and the portfolio’s structure tells you how management is trying to get there. The company leans hard into senior secured lending, which can support steady cash generation but can cap upside when risk assets rally.

For investors, the key is linking what CION owns to what shows up in net investment income and net asset value (NAV), especially when credit conditions and valuation marks start to shift.

CION First-Lien Focus Drives Income but Limits Upside

CION’s stated objective is straightforward: generate current income and modest capital appreciation, primarily through senior secured debt investments. The emphasis is on first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans to U.S. middle-market companies.

That priority helps explain why CION has maintained a heavily first-lien posture. Senior secured first-lien loans typically sit at the top of the capital structure, which can support recovery prospects if a borrower’s fundamentals weaken. At the same time, that seniority usually comes with more limited equity-like upside, reinforcing the “income first” nature of the strategy.

CION Investment Targets Middle-Market Borrowers

CION focuses on U.S. middle-market firms with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $75 million or less. That borrower definition matters because it places the portfolio in a segment where private credit often competes on structure, pricing and speed of execution.

The company typically invests $5 million to $50 million per deal. It also takes select smaller positions in syndicated transactions, which management uses for liquidity and diversification. This combination is designed to balance core, more meaningful positions with smaller exposures that can broaden the opportunity set and reduce single-name concentration risk.

CION Portfolio Mix Shows a Defensive Tilt

By March 31, 2026, the portfolio composition remained defensively positioned with 80.8% senior secured first lien. Total investments at fair value were $1.70 billion, spread across 89 portfolio companies in 23 industries. The message is clear: CION is keeping the portfolio anchored in senior secured lending while maintaining a meaningful equity sleeve that can influence NAV volatility.

CION Investment Sector Exposure Adds Context

Sector allocation adds another layer of context for diversification. As of March 31, 2026, Services represented 14% of the investment portfolio, while Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals accounted for 11.8%. Retail was 10.7%, Energy 8.4%, and Media 6.8%.

These exposures suggest CION is diversified across multiple end markets, but investors should still watch how sector weights evolve. A portfolio can be broadly diversified and still face pressure if a few sectors see simultaneous margin compression or refinancing risk, especially in a competitive private credit environment.

CION Investment Income and NAV Trends

Portfolio construction ultimately has to translate into income and NAV stability. In the first quarter of 2026, total investment income was $49.5 million, down from $53.8 million at Dec. 31, 2025, and down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter. Net investment income after taxes was $12.9 million versus $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and net investment income declined 32.7% year over year.

NAV per share fell to $13.11 at March 31, 2026, from $13.76 at Dec. 31, 2025. Versus the year-ago period, NAV per share declined 8.2% to $13.11 from $14.28, primarily reflecting mark-to-market price adjustments in parts of the equity portfolio. That’s the trade off in CION’s mix: first-lien lending may anchor income, while equity marks can still swing NAV.

CION Key Takeaways for BDC Investors

For Business Development Company like CION, Ares Capital ARCC and Main Street Capital MAIN, the roadmap is practical. First, monitor whether the first-lien concentration remains durable as originations rise, especially in an environment described as competitive with compressed spreads and rising leverage levels. Second, track whether equity marks stabilize or remain a headwind to NAV. Third, watch non-accrual direction for signs of credit drift, using both fair value and amortized cost measures.

CION Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, CION shares fell 33.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.5%. Its peers, Ares Capital and Main Street Capital declined 7.1% and 9.4%, respectively.

Price Performance



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CION currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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