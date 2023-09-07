CION Investment Extends Existing $60 Mln Share Buyback Program By One Year To August 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - CION Investment Corp. (CION) announced Thursday a one-year extension to its existing $60 million share repurchase program through August 29, 2024, under which CION will continue to support the trading of its common shares and seek to drive long-term shareholder value.

The share repurchase program authorizes CION to repurchase up to $60 million of its common shares, of which approximately $37.0 million remains available.

CION had repurchased a total of approximately 2.33 million of its common shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $22.0 million from the commencement of the share repurchase program on August 17, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

