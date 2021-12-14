CION Investment Corporation (CION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

CION Investment Corporation (CION) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.08% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CION was $13, representing a -13.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.09 and a 17.22% increase over the 52 week low of $11.09.

CION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). CION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

