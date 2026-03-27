CION Investment (CION) Price Target Decreased by 14.06% to 9.35

The average one-year price target for CION Investment (NYSE:CION) has been revised to $9.35 / share. This is a decrease of 14.06% from the prior estimate of $10.88 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.76% from the latest reported closing price of $6.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in CION Investment. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CION is 0.11%, an increase of 41.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.11% to 19,791K shares. The put/call ratio of CION is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,538K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 16.94% over the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 1,087K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 10.51% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 9.96% over the last quarter.

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