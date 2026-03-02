CION in 2026: M&A Pipeline, Tight Spreads and Private Credit Risk

CION Investment Corporation CION enters 2026 with two competing forces. A healthier origination backdrop could rebuild income momentum through new deployments and transaction fees. But tighter private credit terms and rising borrower stress keep the margin for error thin.

The setup makes 2026 a “confirm it” year. Pipeline strength can help, but credit trends will decide how much of that opportunity turns into durable net asset value (NAV) and dividend support.

CION See Pipeline Strength as Rates Ease and M&A Picks Up

A key forward driver is management’s view of a robust origination pipeline supported by lower interest rates, which is expected to support financial performance. For a business development company like CION, Ares Capital ARCC and Main Street Capital MAIN, that matters because originations are the fuel for interest income and the periodic fee opportunities that can lift results beyond base yield.

Third quarter 2025 results underscored how meaningful fees can be. Total investment income rose 32% year over year in the said quarter, helped by higher interest income and elevated transaction fees, and net investment income per share reached 74 cents. Sustained pipeline activity would improve the odds that fee-related strength is not a one-off event.

CION Investment Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CION Investment Corporation price-eps-surprise | CION Investment Corporation Quote

CION peers’ Main Street Capital and Ares Capital have also been witnessing growth in total investment income over the last few years driven by a rise in demand for personalized financing solutions.

Further, the tone around deal activity improved as 2025 progressed. Tariff-related uncertainty weighed on activity earlier in 2025, but improved macro clarity and stronger sentiment beginning in the second quarter of 2025 started to unlock transaction flow.

CION’s management described the fourth-quarter 2025 origination pipeline as more robust than earlier quarters of 2025, supported by the improving mergers and acquisitions (M&As) backdrop.

What to Monitor In 2026 For CION

Even with a better pipeline, the industry’s pricing environment is not offering easy wins. Private credit competition remains intense, with tighter spreads, elevated leverage, and looser lender protections. That combination can cap near-term portfolio expansion and pressure risk-adjusted returns. Amid such scenario, management has emphasized being highly selective and prioritizing structure and documentation, which signals a willingness to sacrifice volume to protect underwriting quality.

Another factor to keep an eye on is credit quality. Credit performance is the swing factor because non-accruals have moved the wrong way. After declining in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, non-accruals rose sharply starting in the second quarter of 2025. Management cited tariff-related pressures at certain portfolio companies that may weigh on cash flows and valuations despite mitigation efforts.

CION Investment’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CION carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which aligns with a measured stance into 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has also lagged recently, with shares down 21.9% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 20.2%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.