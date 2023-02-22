Cinven puts 100 mln euros into Italian life insurer Eurovita

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Cinven has pumped 100 million euros into Eurovita, the Italian life insurer said on Wednesday after it became the first insurance company in the country to be placed under temporary administration.

The temporary administrator that Italian insurance regulator IVASS has put in charge of Eurovita after its solvency ratios fell below minimum thresholds said they kept working on plans to rebuild the insurer's capital reserves.

"As a first important contribution ... Eurovita Holding SpA has received a capital contribution of 100 million euros ... from its shareholder," they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

