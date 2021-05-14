Cinven Makes 830p/shr Takeover Bid For Sanne; But Offer Rejected

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm Cinven confirmed Friday that, on 4 May 2021, it offered to buy Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) for 830 pence per share in cash. In addition, eligible Sanne shareholders would also retain the right to receive the final dividend of 9.9 pence per share declared on 19 March 2021.

But the proposal was rejected by the Sanne Board of Directors on 12 May 2021.

Cinven said it is considering its position. There can be no certainty any offer will be made.

As per U.K rule, Cinven must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 11 June 2021, either announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

