Cintas (XTRA:CIT) Price Target Decreased by 59.67% to 191.33

The average one-year price target for Cintas (XTRA:CIT) has been revised to 191,33 € / share. This is a decrease of 59.67% from the prior estimate of 474,35 € dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 149,84 € to a high of 228,76 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.52% from the latest reported closing price of 174,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIT is 0.32%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 286,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,031K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIT by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,742K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIT by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,192K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,877K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIT by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,331K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIT by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,911K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,416K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIT by 90.82% over the last quarter.

