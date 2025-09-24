Cintas Trims FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) trimmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.71 to $4.85 per share on revenues between $11.00 billion and $11.15 billion.

Previously, the company expects earnings in the range of $4.74 to $4.86 per share on revenues between $11.06 billion and $11.18 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.85 per share on revenues of $11.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

