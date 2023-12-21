Cintas Shares Rise On Upbeat Q2 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) are rising more than 6% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected results in the second quarter. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Net income was $374.61 million for the second quarter or $3.61 per share, higher than $324.29 million or $3.12 per share in last year's second quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 9.3% to $2.377 billion from $2.174 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.34 billion.

The company now expects full-year revenue to be $9.48 billion - $9.56 billion, up from from $9.40 billion - $9.52 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year has been raised to $14.35 - $14.65 from $14.00 - $14.45.

CTAS is at $587.79 currently. It has traded in the range of $423.06 - $591.09 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.