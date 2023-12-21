News & Insights

Markets
CTAS

Cintas Shares Rise On Upbeat Q2 Results, Outlook

December 21, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) are rising more than 6% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected results in the second quarter. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Net income was $374.61 million for the second quarter or $3.61 per share, higher than $324.29 million or $3.12 per share in last year's second quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 9.3% to $2.377 billion from $2.174 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.34 billion.

The company now expects full-year revenue to be $9.48 billion - $9.56 billion, up from from $9.40 billion - $9.52 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year has been raised to $14.35 - $14.65 from $14.00 - $14.45.

CTAS is at $587.79 currently. It has traded in the range of $423.06 - $591.09 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.