Cintas Shareholders Approve Plan Extension at 2024 Meeting

At its 2024 Annual Meeting, Cintas Corporation’s shareholders approved the extension of their 2016 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan to 2034 without increasing the stock issuance limit. Directors were elected, executive compensation was backed, and Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the accounting firm for fiscal 2025. However, proposals on diversity metrics, climate risk management, and political disclosure were not approved.

