Cintas: Scott Garula To Succeed Hansen As EVP & CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cintas (CTAS) announced that Mike Hansen will retire from his role as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and transition to a new role as Assistant to the CEO, effective May 31, 2025. Scott Garula, currently President of Rental Division, will succeed Hansen as Executive Vice President & CFO.

Garula joined Cintas in 1996 as an accountant and has held various leadership positions, including key roles within the Finance team and was President of First Aid & Safety and Fire Protection before becoming President of the Rental Division.

