Cintas Profit Up In Q4, Above Estimates - Update

July 13, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) said for full year 2024, it expects expects income per share to be in the range of $13.85 - $14.35.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $14.29 per share. Revenue for the year is expected between $9.35 billion and $9.50 billion compared with analysts' view of $9.39 billion, for the year.

For the fourth quarter, Cintas revealed earnings that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $346.201 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $294.461 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.284 billion from $2.074 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $346.201 Mln. vs. $294.461 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.33 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.19 -Revenue (Q4): $2.284 Bln vs. $2.074 Bln last year.

