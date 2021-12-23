Cintas Posts Q2 Beat, 2022 EPS Guidance Disappoints

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) fell 1.8% to close at $428.89 on Wednesday after the provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs posted disappointing Fiscal 2022 earnings guidance. Meanwhile, the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter 2022 results (ended November 30).

Results in Detail

Cintas reported earnings of $2.76 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue of $1.92 billion grew 9.4% year-over-year and topped analysts’ expectations of $1.9 billion.

Gross margin came in at 46%, down 70 basis points year-over-year on the back of higher labor and energy-related expenses.

Outlook

In response to encouraging results, Cintas CEO Todd M. Schneider updated the guidance.

For Fiscal 2022, total revenue is forecast in the range of $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion, up from the prior expectations of $7.58 billion to $7.67 billion. The consensus estimate is pegged at $7.65 billion.

Additionally, earnings are projected in a range of $10.70 to $10.95 per share, up from the prior range of $10.60 to $10.90 per share. However, earnings guidance is below analysts’ expectations of $10.97 per share.

“Guidance assumes an uneven economic recovery caused by COVID-19. However, guidance does not contemplate significant COVID-19 pandemic-related setbacks such as stay-at-home orders or costs necessary to comply with government COVID-19 mandates,” Schneider added.

Wall Street’s Take

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Cintas price target of $415.17 implies 3.2% downside potential. Shares have gained 26.4% over the past year.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for Cintas is Neutral based on 10 articles over the past seven days. 50% of the articles have a Bullish sentiment on CTAS stock, compared to a sector average of 61%, while 50% of the articles are bearish, compared to a sector average of 39%.

Related News:

GE Digital Inks Deal to Buy Opus One; Shares Gain

Amazon Announces Plan to Create New Jobs; Shares Gain

MHRA Authorizes Deciphera’s QINLOCK in the U.K.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.