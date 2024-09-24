Cintas Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cintas. Our analysis of options history for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $163,040, and 8 were calls, valued at $276,194.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $280.0 for Cintas, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cintas's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cintas's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Cintas Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CTAS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.1 $5.7 $5.99 $205.00 $59.9K 129 269 CTAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $215.00 $50.0K 131 718 CTAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $12.4 $12.3 $12.4 $207.50 $42.2K 151 34 CTAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.65 $2.5 $2.6 $195.00 $39.0K 317 400 CTAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.9 $1.7 $1.9 $215.00 $38.0K 131 221

About Cintas

Cintas is positioned as a one-stop shop that rents/sells uniforms and ancillary products and services, such as mops, first aid kits, and fire inspections. In its core uniform and facility services unit (a majority of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs for items including office attire, custom-tailored apparel, flame-resistant clothing, lab coats, and other profession-specific clothing. Facilities products include the rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas' remaining businesses include first aid and safety services, fire protection services, and uniform direct sales.

In light of the recent options history for Cintas, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cintas Standing Right Now? With a volume of 975,155, the price of CTAS is up 0.48% at $204.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cintas

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $201.66666666666666.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from CFRA upgrades its rating to Sell with a revised price target of $170. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cintas, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Cintas, targeting a price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

