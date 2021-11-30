Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Might Become A Compounding Machine

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Cintas' (NASDAQ:CTAS) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cintas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$7.9b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Cintas has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

The Trend Of ROCE

Cintas deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 26% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 62% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 26%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Cintas can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 29% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than26% because total capital employed would be higher.The 26% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 29% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

Our Take On Cintas' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Cintas has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 288% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

