Cintas Issues FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cintas (CTAS) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS to be in the range of $16.25 to $16.75. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $10.16 billion to $10.31 billion.

Net income was $414.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $346.2 million in last year's fourth quarter. Fourth quarter earnings per share was $3.99 compared to $3.33, an increase of 19.8%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.47 billion compared to $2.28 billion in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 8.2%. The organic revenue growth rate was 7.5%.

