Markets
CTAS

Cintas Increases Financial Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting quarterly results on Wednesday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) said it expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion and EPS to be in the range of $2.54 to $2.74. Effective tax rate is projected to be approximately 23.2%, and is anticipated to negatively impact fourth quarter EPS guidance by approximately $0.14.

Excluding items, third quarter EPS was $2.69 compared to $2.37, a year ago, a 13.5% increase. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $315.4 million compared to $258.4 million, prior year. Third quarter EPS was $2.97 compared to $2.37.

Revenue for the third quarter was $1.96 billion compared to $1.78 billion, an increase of 10.3%. The organic revenue growth rate was 10.0%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $1.91 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTAS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular