Cintas Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Cintas Corporation CTAS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended May 2026) results on July 15, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating growth of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.24 per share, which has been stable in the past 60 days. The figure indicates growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 1.3%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $1.24 per share beat the consensus estimate of $1.23 by 0.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before Cintas’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release.

Factors to Note Ahead of CTAS’ Results

Strong customer retention and penetration of additional products and services into existing customers are expected to have driven the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating a 7% jump from the year-ago reported number.



Solid demand for the company’s AED Rentals is likely to have supported the performance of the First Aid and Safety Services segment. Also, strong customer retention levels and an improved sales mix are likely to have boded well for the segment. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $358 million, which implies a 10.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



Also, synergistic gains from the acquisitions of Paris Uniform Services (March 2024) and SITEX (February 2024) are expected to have boosted Cintas’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter. While the Paris Uniform Services buyout has strengthened CTAS’ market presence in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and West Virginia, the SITEX acquisition has enhanced its footprint in the U.S. central Midwest region.



However, the escalating selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses pose a threat to CTAS’ bottom line. Increase in employee-partner related expensesare expected to have pushed up the SG&A expenses, which are likely to have impacted the company’s margins in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Given Cintas’ extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to global political risks and foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt CTAS’ overseas business in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CTAS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: CTAS has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.25 per share, higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.24. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CTAS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Ingersoll Rand’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the mark in two, the average surprise being 2.4%.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.



Crane’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.3%.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.

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