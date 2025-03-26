CINTAS Earnings Results: $CTAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CINTAS ($CTAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,609,160,000, missing estimates of $2,651,214,671 by $-42,054,671.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CTAS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CINTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 620 institutional investors add shares of CINTAS stock to their portfolio, and 539 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CINTAS Government Contracts

We have seen $195,660 of award payments to $CTAS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CINTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CINTAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTAS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CINTAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTAS forecast page.

CINTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $193.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 12/12/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.