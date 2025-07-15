CINTAS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTAS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CINTAS ($CTAS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,678,315,683 and earnings of $1.09 per share.

CINTAS Insider Trading Activity

CINTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548

JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740

CINTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of CINTAS stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CINTAS Government Contracts

We have seen $663,136 of award payments to $CTAS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CINTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

CINTAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTAS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/24/2025

CINTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $239.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $257.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $221.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $213.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 03/27/2025

