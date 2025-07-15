CINTAS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTAS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CINTAS ($CTAS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,678,315,683 and earnings of $1.09 per share.
CINTAS Insider Trading Activity
CINTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548
- JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740
CINTAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of CINTAS stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,251,071 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $501,696,193
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,075,798 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,108,762
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 905,991 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,208,330
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 850,880 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,881,366
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 715,570 shares (+516.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,071,102
- INVESCO LTD. removed 702,599 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,405,172
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 629,983 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,480,405
CINTAS Government Contracts
We have seen $663,136 of award payments to $CTAS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RENTAL SCRUBS SERVICE - NEW TO: $468,876
- UNIFORM RENTAL WITH LAUNDRY: $48,629
- UNIFORMS AND MAINTENANCE OF THE UNIFORMS: $27,501
- FLOOR MAT SERVICE: $25,997
- FIRST AID KITS QUARTERLY REPLENISHMENT: $24,512
CINTAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
CINTAS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTAS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 02/24/2025
CINTAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $239.0 on 07/14/2025
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $257.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $221.0 on 07/01/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 06/09/2025
- Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 04/10/2025
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $213.0 on 03/27/2025
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 03/27/2025
