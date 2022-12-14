Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cintas Corporation CTAS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Nov 30, 2022) earnings on Dec 21, 2022, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Cintas’ fiscal second quarter.

Factors to Note

Strong volumes and higher prices are likely to have driven performance of the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment revenues for the fiscal second quarter indicates a 9.1% increase from the year-ago reported number.



Strength across the first aid cabinet service business is expected to have boosted the First Aid and Safety Services segment’s revenues. The consensus mark for First Aid and Safety Services segment revenues hints at a 9.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Strong growth across the uniform direct sale and fire protection services businesses is also likely to have driven CTAS’ fiscal second-quarter performance. Cost-control measures and pricing actions are expected to have supported the company’s margin performance.



However, escalating cost of sales due to high labor and purchasing costs, and rising selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to have dented Cintas’ bottom line in the fiscal second quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cintas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Cintas has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.03. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Cintas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Cintas’ first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.39 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15. The bottom line increased 9% year over year despite high costs. Total revenues of $2,166.5 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,078.2 million. The top line climbed 14.2% year over year due to higher segmental revenues. Organic sales were up 13.9% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Darden Restaurants DRI has an Earnings ESP of +3.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Dec 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darden Restaurants’ fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained steady over the past 60 days.



General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

