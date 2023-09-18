Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cintas Corporation CTAS is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug 31, 2023) results on Sep 26, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 1.1% in the past 60 days. The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Cintas’ fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Factors to Note

Cintas’ fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to reflect benefits of increased productivity and new product launches within the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment. We expect Uniform Rental revenues to increase 6.9% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.



The First Aid and Safety Services segment revenues are expected to increase on a year-over-year basis, owing to strength across the health and wellness businesses and high customer retention levels. We expect segmental revenues to increase 5.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Strong growth across the uniform direct sale and fire protection services has been driving the performance of the All Other business. Our estimate for the segment’s revenues implies a 7% increase from the year-ago reported number.



Cintas is expected to put up a healthy margin performance this quarter owing to its focus on operational executions and pricing actions. We expect the company’s fiscal first-quarter adjusted operating margin to improve 50 basis points year over year.



However, the escalating cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses may dent CTAS’ bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for Cintas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Cintas has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $3.71, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Cintas presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Cintas reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. The bottom line increased 18.5% year over year despite high costs. Total revenues of $2,284.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,247.3 million. The top line climbed 10.1% year over year due to higher segmental revenues. Organic sales were up 10.3% year over year.

