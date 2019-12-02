Cintas (CTAS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cintas (CTAS) closed at $255.89, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform rental company had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CTAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CTAS to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $7.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.16% and +6.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CTAS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CTAS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.72.

It is also worth noting that CTAS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CTAS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Uniform and Related industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

