Cintas (CTAS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended May 2024, Cintas (CTAS) reported revenue of $2.47 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.99, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.80, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $1.91 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $1.91 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Total Revenue- Other : $559.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $555.71 million.

: $559.75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $555.71 million. Revenue- All Other : $282.11 million compared to the $281.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $282.11 million compared to the $281.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services : $277.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

: $277.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%. Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $432.95 million compared to the $426.63 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $432.95 million compared to the $426.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services : $63.33 million versus $57.99 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $63.33 million versus $57.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Income before income taxes- All Other: $51.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.98 million.

Shares of Cintas have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

