Cintas (CTAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, Cintas (CTAS) reported revenue of $2.34 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.70, compared to $3.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services : $260.69 million versus $254.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $260.69 million versus $254.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- All Other : $254.81 million versus $253.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $254.81 million versus $253.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $1.83 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $1.83 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $406.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $396.62 million.

: $406.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $396.62 million. Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services : $59.58 million compared to the $47.09 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $59.58 million compared to the $47.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income before income taxes- All Other : $34.45 million compared to the $38.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $34.45 million compared to the $38.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income before income taxes- Corporate: -$24.12 million versus -$25.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cintas have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.