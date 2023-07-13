Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cintas (CTAS) reported $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $3.33 for the same period compares to $2.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19, the EPS surprise was +4.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services : $249.76 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $231.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $249.76 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $231.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenue- All Other : $261.51 million compared to the $253.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $261.51 million compared to the $253.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services : $384.90 million compared to the $369.44 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $384.90 million compared to the $369.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services : $47.08 million versus $46.29 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $47.08 million versus $46.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Income before income taxes- All Other : $38.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.65 million.

: $38.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.65 million. Income before income taxes- Corporate: -$24.93 million versus -$27.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cintas have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

