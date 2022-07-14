Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Cintas Corporation CTAS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2022) earnings of $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. The bottom line increased 13.8% year over year despite high costs.



Total revenues of $2,074.7 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,001 million. The top line improved 13% year over year due to higher segmental revenues. Organic sales were up 12.7% year over year.

Segmental Results

The company has two reportable segments — Uniform Rental and Facility Services; and First Aid and Safety Services. Other businesses like Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services are included in All Other. Quarterly sales data is briefly discussed below.



Revenues from the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment (representing 78.6% of the reported quarter’s net sales) were $1,630.21 million, increasing 11.1% year over year.



Revenues from the First Aid and Safety Services segment (representing 10.5% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $218.22 million, increasing 16.7% year over year.

Revenues from the All Other business (representing 10.9% of the reported quarter’s net sales) were $226.25 million, increasing 24.4% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, Cintas’ cost of sales (comprising costs related to uniform rental and facility services and others) increased 15.5% year over year to $1,128.49 million. It represented 54.4% of net sales. Gross profit increased 10.1% to $946.2 million. Gross margin was 45.6%, down from 46.8% in the year-ago quarter. High labor and purchasing costs played spoilsports in the quarter.



Selling and administrative expenses totaled $541.76 million, reflecting a 7.8% increase from the year-ago figure. It represented 26.1% of net sales. The operating margin (adjusted) in the reported quarter was 19.5%. Interest expenses decreased 6.1% to $23.06 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, Cintas had cash and cash equivalents of $90.47 million, up 7.6% sequentially. Long-term debt was $2,483.93 million, up 84.9% sequentially.



In fiscal 2022, the company repaid debts of $1.2 billion.



In fiscal 2022, it generated net cash of $1.54 billion from operating activities, increasing 13% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $240.67 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 67.7%. Free cash flow increased 6.5% to $1.3 billion.



In fiscal 2022, the company repurchased shares worth $1.53 billion, up from $554.12 million in the year-ago period. Dividend payments totaled $375.12 million in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, Cintas expects revenues of $8.47-$8.58 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $8.32 billion. The company expects earnings per share of $11.90-$12.30. The mid-point of the guided range — $12.10 — lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.29.



Adjusted operating income is expected to be $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion in fiscal 2023, compared with $1.55 billion reported in fiscal 2022. Interest expense is estimated to be approximately $110 million for the fiscal year. Effective tax rate is predicted to be around 20%, higher than 17.9% in fiscal 2022. The expected increase in tax rate is likely to have a negative impact of approximately 32 cents on fiscal 2023 earnings.

