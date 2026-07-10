Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas (CTAS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cintas metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $693.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- All Other' to come in at $335.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' of $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' reaching $357.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' at $510.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $465.11 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services' will likely reach $83.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.68 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- All Other' should come in at $57.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.66 million.

Shares of Cintas have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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