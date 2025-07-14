Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cintas (CTAS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.63 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cintas metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will likely reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Other' will reach $601.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- All Other' reaching $295.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' to reach $307.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will reach $472.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $432.95 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services' to come in at $71.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.33 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- All Other' should arrive at $52.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.32 million.

Shares of Cintas have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.