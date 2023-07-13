Cintas (CTAS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cintas Corporation CTAS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2023) earnings of $3.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. The bottom line increased 18.5% year over year despite high costs.



Total revenues of $2,284.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,247.3 million. The top line climbed 10.1% year over year due to higher segmental revenues. Organic sales were up 10.3% year over year.

Segmental Results

The company has two reportable segments - Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services. Other businesses like Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services are included in All Other. Quarterly sales data is briefly discussed below.

Revenues from the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment (representing 77.6% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $1,773.21 million, up 8.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues stood at $1,800 million, while our estimate for the same was $1,724.1 million.



Revenues from the First Aid and Safety Services segment (representing 10.9% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $231.61 million, up 14.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $247 million, while our estimate was $226.9 million.



Revenues from All Other business (representing 11.4% of the reported quarter’s net sales) totaled $261.51 million, up 15.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stood at $249 million, while our estimate was $271.4 million.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, Cintas’ cost of sales (comprising costs related to uniform rental and facility services and others) increased 6% year over year to $1,195.69 million. It represented approximately 52.3% of net sales. Gross profit increased 15.1% to $1,088.8 million. The gross margin was 47.7%, up from 45.6% in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Selling and administrative expenses totaled $617.98 million, reflecting a 14.1% increase from the year-ago figure. It represented 27% of net sales. The operating margin in the reported quarter was 20.6% compared with 19.5% in the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses increased 11.8% to $25.77 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, Cintas had cash and cash equivalents of $124.15 million, up 37.2% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,486.41 million, almost flat from the figure reported at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, CTAS generated net cash of $1,597.81 million from operating activities, up 3.9% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $331.11 million in the period, up 37.6% year over year. Free cash flow dipped 2.3% year over year to $1,266.71 million in fiscal 2023.



In fiscal 2023, the company repurchased shares worth $398.87 million, down from $1,525.87 million in the year-ago period. Dividend payments totaled $449.92 million in the same period, up approximately 20% year over year.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Cintas expects revenues of $9.35-$9.50 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $9.28 billion. Earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $13.85-$14.35. The mid-point of the guided range — $14.10 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.01.



Cintas predicts interest expense of approximately $98 million in fiscal 2024. This compares with interest expense of $109.5 million recorded in fiscal 2023. The effective tax rate is expected to be 21.3% compared with 20.4% recorded in fiscal 2023.

