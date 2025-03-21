Cintas (CTAS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas (CTAS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cintas metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' should arrive at $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Other' to reach $577.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- All Other' at $285.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $292.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' will likely reach $459.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $420.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $70.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- All Other' stands at $46.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.68 million.



Over the past month, Cintas shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTAS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

