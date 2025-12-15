Cintas (CTAS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Cintas (CTAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cintas metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' at $2.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $628.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- All Other' to come in at $290.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' stands at $339.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' reaching $512.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $472.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services' will reach $83.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.22 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- All Other' of $42.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Cintas shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTAS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

